2026 Jeep Cherokee Hybrid Shows Off More Masculine Lines

Codenamed KL, the fifth-generation Cherokee was relegated to the great junkyard in the sky back in February 2023. But later this year, its long-awaited successor will drop with all-new underpinnings and much boxier styling.





Enter the KM, which Stellantis previewed in 2021 during an investor presentation. While it may look similar to the Wagoneer S, the beefier D pillars and more upright rear end make it stand out from the premium-oriented sibling. Based on the STLA Large platform of the Wagoneer S and the all-new Charger, the KM is obviously larger than its forerunner.

Part of the reason for the switch from the C to the D segment is the Compass, whose compact dimensions encroached on the pricier Cherokee. Jeep is also redesigning the Compass for model year 2026, although on the STLA Medium architecture of the Peugeot E-3008.