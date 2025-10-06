2026 Jeep Cherokee Steps Out In Public Naked For The First Time

After the revealing teaser released a few weeks ago, the all-new Jeep Cherokee has now been spied fully uncovered, and it is not just the exterior that became the focus of our photographer's camera lens but the cockpit, too. Thus, ladies and gents, if you wanted to see what the next-gen popular crossover looks like inside and out, you have come to the right place. Compared to its defunct predecessor, the new one has boxier proportions and a more upright face that retains the brand's iconic seven-slot grille, albeit with a new design.

The headlights and bumper look nothing like before, and the same goes for the front fenders, hood, and profile. The tailgate and rear windscreen are less angular than before, and the taillights kind of remind us of certain new high-riding Hyundais.



