2026 Jeep Gladiator Finally Gets The Sahara Treatment

Almost four decades ago, back in 1988, American carmaker Jeep introduced the Sahara nameplate to the Wrangler range, promising to offer a combination of the ruggedness customers expected from the off-roader with increased comfort features and a distinctive look. Since then, several Jeep models proudly carried the Sahara overalls, minus the newer Gladiator pickup truck.

Not anymore, as Jeep decided to properly celebrate Christmas this year with the launch of the 2026 Gladiator Sahara, arriving for the first time with all the bells and whistles of the breed, for a price that's just $2,210 over that of the Sport S trim level.