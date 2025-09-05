2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Refresh Teased - Does Anybody Have This One On Their List?

The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee is nearly here. To get the buying public excited, Jeep's released two teaser images of the refreshed SUV, showing off an updated fascia and a revamped interior. 
 
Overall, the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee shares much of its front-end design with the outgoing SUV. We see a wide, short slatted grille connected to horizontally shaped headlights, equipped with new eyebrow-shaped daytime running lights. The lower bumper has a bit more going on, with a body-colored split between the grille and new chrome accents.


