2026 Kia Concept EV2 Finally Gives Buyers An Affordable EV To Go Green

Kia is quickly expanding its electric vehicle portfolio, covering more segments than ever before. The latest addition to this lineup is the Kia EV2, a small electric SUV that’s set for a 2026 debut, primarily targeting European markets. Unveiled as a concept during the 2025 Kia EV Day in Barcelona, the EV2 offers a glimpse into what we can expect from the production model.

The Concept EV2 shows “the brand’s vision for a future B-segment all-electric SUV”. The zero-emission equivalent of the Stonic will be smallest member of Kia’s EV lineup, at least until the debut of the Picanto-sized Kia EV1 at some point in the future.