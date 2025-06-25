2026 Kia K4 Wagon Caught Testing In The Swiss Alps

Previously spied testing near the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center in Germany, the K4 Wagon is presently high-altitude testing in the Austrian Alps. Camouflaged from head to toe, the planned successor of the Ceed Sportswagon builds on the already spacious K4 Hatchback.
 
Pictured on bi-tone alloys mounted with Nexen rubber shoes, the K4 Wagon is pretty similar to the K4 Hatchback and K4 Sedan from its front bumper to the C-pillars. The big changes are found out back, where the longroof clearly shows a longer overhang than the hatchback derivative.

The roomiest member of the K4 family also shows fang-style taillights hiding behind the camouflage mesh, along with parking sensors at both ends. In a similar fashion to the hatchback, the wagon flaunts door frame-integrated rear doors handles and conventional handles for the front doors.


