2026 Lamborghini Performante Prototype Caught Burning Up The Track

Automobili Lamborghini's best-selling model is getting rowdier. Snapped in full camouflage testing at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, this prototype of the Urus SE likely signals the return of the Performante to the lineup for 2026, although it's not clear if the newcomer will replace the Urus SE or be advertised as the Urus SE Performante.

Up front, the designers in Sant'Agata Bolognese worked their magic with a more aggressive front end that incorporates a revised bumper and grille. Something appears to be going on with the headlights as well, and that's rather curious because the Urus SE introduced sharper headlight clusters than those of the pre-facelift S and Performante.



Obviously designed with cooling in mind, the new fascia is completed by a larger lower spoiler for a reduction in drag and an improvement in downforce. This spoiler is complemented by revised side skirts, while a ducktail spoiler dominates the rear end of the super utility vehicle.