2026 Lamborghini Urus SE Shows Off Restyling During Track Testing

Lamborghini's best-selling model of the modern era prepares for yet another facelift. Refreshed in 2022 for the model year, the Urus Performante and S were both discontinued in 2024 for the plug-in hybrid Urus SE.

Revealed in April of last year, the most powerful Urus to date has been spied with some interesting bodywork updates while testing at the Nurburgring. Heavily inspired by the internal combustion-only Performante, the 2026 Lamborghini Urus SE flaunts restyled headlights, a revised front bumper and grille, as well as a new hood.

The central intake screams Performante the most, and the rear end also borrows much from the discontinued model. Beyond the angular rear bumper and larger spoiler, we can also see a set of massive front brake calipers. As expected from a performance-oriented sport utility vehicle adorned with raging bull emblems both inside and out, the newcomer is rocking hi-po rubber at every corner.