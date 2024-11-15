2026 Lexus ES Refresh Breaks Cover In China

Lexus introduced another facelift for the ES midsize sedan in China, which could hint at the 2026MY updates for the US model. The luxurious sibling of the Toyota Camry benefits from mild visual updates and an a larger infotainment, although there are no changes under the skin.
 
The Chinese-spec Lexus ES debuted at the 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show, together with the LX700h SUV. The most notable change on the sedan is its redesigned face. The slightly tweaked matrix LED headlights are combined with a new spindle grille that fades out on the hood, in a similar way to the Lexus RX.


