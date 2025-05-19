2026 Lexus EV ES Comes With Only 300 Miles Of Range

The 2026 Lexus ES is here, and it's a big deal. The Japanese brand's long-running luxury sedan is going electric.

Lexus unveiled the new ES at the Shanghai auto show last month, and on Wednesday it shared a bit more about the U.S.-bound version specifically.

It will come in hybrid and electric forms, and there will be two versions of the EV: the front-wheel-drive ES 350e and the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive ES 500e. The big news is that the former targets an Environmental Protection Agency-rated range of 300 miles, which is fairly competitive. The more energy-hungry AWD car aims for 250 miles of range.