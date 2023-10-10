2026 Lexus IS EV Could Have A Shooting Brake Version

The Lexus IS is expected to be reborn as an all-electric vehicle as the car manufacturer shifts to a BEV-only brand by 2035. Information out of Japan indicates that the successor to the current IS will be underpinned by the same e-TNGA platform as the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ and that it will be offered in a handful of different body styles, including as a sedan and as a Shooting Brake.

Best Car Web reports that the new-age Lexus IS range will include a dual-motor powertrain with all-wheel drive and that it could launch as soon as 2025. The report goes on to state that the new vehicles should also get electric torque vectoring to control the power to each side. There’s a chance a two-speed transmission may also come standard. While limited other details about the new IS range are known, it is expected to take inspiration from a series of concepts that Lexus unveiled in December 2021.







