2026 Lexus RZ EV Gets Steer By Wire And A "Manual" Transmission

The updated Lexus RZ EV has gone on sale from £53,995 – and a new range-topping model has become the first car in the UK to be offered with steer-by-wire technology.

Priced at £67,795, the RZ 550e has no mechanical link between its wheels and its squared steering yoke, which is fitted instead of a traditional steering wheel.

This yoke is configured with a lock-to-lock rotation of around 200deg, enabling a full turning circle to be achieved with one movement. A typical set-up with a round wheel requires 720deg of turn, or two full spins.