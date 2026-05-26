2026 Lotus Emira 420 Sport Holds True To It's Founding DNA - Do More With Less

Lotus, long lost in the pursuit of electric car development and increasingly-stringent emissions regulations, has just revealed a new lightweight Emira with a titanium exhaust, adjustable dampers and high-performance tyres. Prices for the new model start from £105,900.

The Lotus Emira 420 Sport is based on the four-cylinder Emira Turbo SE, meaning it gets that car’s 2.0-litre Mercedes-AMG engine – tuned here to 414bhp and 500Nm. It shaves one-tenth from the SE’s 0-62mph time, which is now possible in 3.9 seconds. Top speed is 186mph, and all cars come with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.