2026 Lotus Emira 420 Sport Holds True To It's Founding DNA - Do More With Less

Agent009 submitted on 5/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:05:05 AM

Views : 562 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lotus, long lost in the pursuit of electric car development and increasingly-stringent emissions regulations, has just revealed a new lightweight Emira with a titanium exhaust, adjustable dampers and high-performance tyres. Prices for the new model start from £105,900.
 
The Lotus Emira 420 Sport is based on the four-cylinder Emira Turbo SE, meaning it gets that car’s 2.0-litre Mercedes-AMG engine – tuned here to 414bhp and 500Nm. It shaves one-tenth from the SE’s 0-62mph time, which is now possible in 3.9 seconds. Top speed is 186mph, and all cars come with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.


Read Article


2026 Lotus Emira 420 Sport Holds True To It's Founding DNA - Do More With Less

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)