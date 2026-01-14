2026 Mazda CX-5 And CX-50 Pricing Announced At Just Under $30,000

Pricing starts at $29,990 for the base S grade, which makes it $90 more expensive than the CX-50. Further up the line, you will find the Select, Preferred, Premium, and Premium Plus trim levels, which kick off at $31,990, $34,250, $36,900, and $38,990, respectively. The MSRPs exclude the $1,945 destination charge ($1,540 in Alaska) and other fees.

Picking up the entry-level version of the new 2026 Mazda CX-5 will get you the standard 17-inch wheels, an eight-speaker audio system, a 12.9-inch infotainment system, wired smartphone connectivity, Google built-in tech, and an eight-way manually-adjustable driver’s seat. It also has a six-way manually-adjustable passenger’s seat, dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a 10.25-inch digital tachometer, a pair of USB-C ports, and 40:20:40 split rear seats.