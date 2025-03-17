2026 Mazda CX-5 Spied With New Lighting

A brand-new Mazda CX-5 is right around the corner. Spied testing in Germany, the 2026 model builds on the outgoing crossover with slightly more aggressive rear lights inspired by the rear-biased midsizers from the Japanese automaker's Large Product Group.

Up front, you will find slim headlights that curve into the radiator grille. A single cooling intake is also noticeable, along with less prominent cladding around the wheel arches. Equipped with dual exhaust outlets, the camouflaged prototype does not feature the amber indicators of US-market prototypes.

An evolutionary rather than evolutionary model, the 2026 Mazda CX-5 is certain to integrate a few interior goodies from its larger siblings. But as opposed to the CX-60 through the CX-90, the CX-5 will continue with transverse-mounted powerplants.