2026 Mercedes AMG GT 4 Door Coupe To Have 1,000 HP

Agent009 submitted on 3/13/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:52:31 AM

Views : 398 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Internally referred to as C295, the first-ever AMG electric vehicle has been spied testing in winter conditions. The yet-unnamed liftback will effectively replace Merc's curiously named GT 4-Door Coupe, which launched for model year 2019.
 
Sold under the Mercedes-AMG brand exclusively, the GT 4-Door Coupe has a dirty secret. More specifically, the 43 through 53 series all feature a non-AMG sixer instead of the hand-built V8 of the 63, 63 S, and range-topping 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid.


Read Article


2026 Mercedes AMG GT 4 Door Coupe To Have 1,000 HP

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)