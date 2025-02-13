2026 Mercedes C-Class Spied In A Winter Wonderland

Mercedes-Benz AG is currently putting the finishing touches on the facelifted C-Class, which is due to hit dealer showrooms for model year 2026. Although camouflaged, we can see that Mercedes gifted the compact executive sedan with starry headlights.

The German automaker introduced this lighting signature with the E-Class, whose taillights incorporate small three-pointed stars. The C-Class and quite a few other models will transition to starry headlights, including the next A-Class, the refreshed Sonderklasse, EQS Sedan, GLE, and GLS.

Pictured with Deutschland plates, the camouflaged 2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class also hides a streamlined front bumper with a revised front grille. There's no wrap on the rear of the car, where you will find the pre-facelift bumper, valance panel, and lights.