2026 Mercedes GLB Launches With EV, Hybrid Power And A Dizzying Array Of Video Screens

The second-generation Mercedes GLB was unveiled almost a year ago, and production started at the beginning of 2026 at the Kecskemet facility in Hungary. However, it has just touched down in Australia, where the company has dropped the pricing and specifications for the local market. Four distinct versions of the new premium subcompact crossover are available. The lineup kicks off from AU$65,400 (equal to US$46,995) for the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB 200, and goes up to a minimum of AU$76,100 (US$54,580) for the GLB 220. The GLB 250+ electric and GLB 350 4Matic electric can be ordered from AU$74,990 (US$53,885) and AU$86,200 (US$61940), respectively. These are all MRLPs that include GST and (any applicable) LCT, and exclude all on-road costs.



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