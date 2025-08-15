2026 Nissan Armada Can Easily Top $80,000 In Top Trim Level

For 2026, the Nissan Armada's pricing has crept up again. The price increases themselves aren't unheard of, but they result in the Armada reaching a surprising threshold: the top trim has an MSRP of more than $80,000. That's for the four-wheel-drive Platinum Reserve and its starting price of $80,550. Add in the destination charge of $2,190, and it comes to $82,740. With the final model year of the GT-R being 2024, this makes the top-spec Armada the most expensive new Nissan you can buy. Of course, as expensive as that is, it still comes in below its Infiniti twin, the QX80, which has an MSRP of $82,450 before destination charge, so even the priciest Armada can make a bit of a case for itself. The most expensive Armada is only part of the SUV's pricing news, though, with increases for the whole line, and pricing for the newly introduced Nismo variant, so let's dive deeper into the numbers.



