2026 Nissan Armada Looks Utterly Ridiculous In Nismo Trim

The 2026 Nissan Armada Nismo (or “NISMO” as it’s stylized, for Nissan Motorsports) adds some power, suspension tuning, and aero-looking flair to the brand’s 6,100-pound three-row SUV. Cars like this tend to be polarizing, and I get it; it’s a little conceptually goofy to try to squeeze on-road performance from a ladder-frame truck. That said, they can also be weirdly satisfying to drive. And realistically, power is a lot more practically useful than off-road capability. This is not a super-dramatic departure from the base vehicle, but the Nismo-specific features on this Armada do sound interesting enough to justify their existence. The VR35DDTT twin-turbo V6 is juiced from 425 to 460 horsepower, not trivial even in a vehicle this heavy, and the new exhaust should make it feel faster for sure. An Active Sound Enhancement (fake exhaust sound) system is also in place, for better and worse.



Read Article