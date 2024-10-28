2026 Nissan Leaf Caught Testing It's Blob Like Shape Under Full Cammo

Agent009 submitted on 10/28/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:40:14 PM

Views : 137 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Nissan is finally getting ready to unveil the all-new third-generation Leaf, with a heavily camouflaged prototype making its spy debut in Europe. The EV pioneer will go through a transformation, abandoning the rather conservative hatchback body style of its predecessors for a more fashionable SUV Coupe body.
 
The original Nissan Leaf was unveiled in 2009, as the first mass-produced fully electric vehicle, with the second generation following in 2017. Fast forward to the present, there are EV offerings from almost every automaker, with modern tech and design features. As a result, what once was an EV pioneer, now looks and feels outdated compared to newer rivals.


Read Article


2026 Nissan Leaf Caught Testing It's Blob Like Shape Under Full Cammo

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)