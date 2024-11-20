2026 Nissan Leaf Spied With New Roofine

A pioneer among electric vehicles, the Leaf had lost its appeal once Nissan dropped the ball in the face of newcomers like Tesla and legacy automakers vying for a piece of the all-electric pie. Refreshed 2017 for model year 2018 with the introduction of the second generation, the Leaf will receive a ground-up redesign as early as December 2024 for the 2026 model year.
 
Hearsay aside, Nissan themselves announced that it's committing plenty of money into the Sunderland assembly plant for a new electric utility vehicle based on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-EV platform. Trial production kicked off in August 2024, and – if everything goes according to plan – the Nissan Leaf could return to Sunderland as soon as March 2025.


