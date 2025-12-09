2026 Nissan Sentra Exposed By The Chinese Ministry Of Industry and Information Technology

The next-generation Nissan Sentra wasn't meant to be unveiled yet, but China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) beat the company to the punch. As happens with every car sold in China, images and specs got published during the homologation process, long before any official launch. That's exactly how the redesigned Sentra, known in China as the Sylphy, came into view ahead of schedule.

