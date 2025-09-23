2026 Nissan Sentra Gets A New Look But Stays A 90lb Weakling

Plenty of once-mighty nameplates have come and gone in the last 40 years, but Nissan’s Sentra is still alive and kicking. For 2026 it returns with fresh sheet metal and a thoroughly updated cabin,signaling that the compact sedan still has some fight left in it. Before long it could also become the last car standing in Nissan’s US lineup, with the Versa scheduled to bow out at the end of the year and the Altima’s future still up in the air. We already had a sneak peek at the MY26 via photos of its Chinese twin, the Sylphy, which we published a couple of weeks ago. But now Nissan has dropped details of the US-market Sentra, including shots of the vastly improved dashboard and infotainment system.



