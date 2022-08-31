2026 Polestar 6 Convertible EV Sold Out In First Week Of Offering

The Polestar 6 convertible electric sports car has sold out in its initial 500-car guise just one week after its public debut. Presented to crowds at The Quail and Pebble Beach in the US, the Polestar 6 will be launched in 2026. It appeared in the US in LA Concept edition guise - an exclusive first edition version of the car with a sky-blue exterior and other design features from the O2 concept, on which it is based.

Polestar will open additional build slots before the end of 2022, and CEO Thomas Ingenlath lauded the importance of electric roadsters.