2026 Porsche 718 Cayman EV Prototype Caught Undergoing Testing

Porsche has been testing an electric variant of the 718 Boxster for more than two years already. However, the corresponding 718 Cayman has been kept behind closed doors until now. The pair was supposed to launch this year, but the late Cayman EV appearance suggests they might have been delayed. It's been a long time since Porsche started testing the first electric variant of its Boxster cabriolet. The 718 Boxster EV, together with its brother, the Cayman EV, should've started sales by now. To be fair, Porsche's entire EV program has been upended by problems at the software division Cariad. The Porsche Macan EV has been the first victim. With this checkbox finally marked, Porsche can move on with its plans of electrifying its lineup. Besides the Cayenne EV and a new flagship codenamed K1, Porsche has also been working on electric variants of the 718 duo, the Boxster and the Cayman. The Boxster EV prototypes were first spotted as early as 2022, but its enclosed twin has been missing in action.



