2026 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nabbed On The Track For The First Time

The most extreme version of the 992-generation Porsche 911, the GT2 RS, has been spied undergoing performance testing at the Nurburgring. Porsche already has over 25 variants of the 911 for sale in the USA - including all-wheel-drive derivatives and various body styles - but the new GT2 RS will be the quickest of them all when it arrives in 2026. The previous one was a beast on track, setting numerous lap records in the USA and across the globe.
 
As our spy photographers pointed out, these images make it seem like we're looking at a GT3 RS prototype, complete with fake center tailpipes, but the sound of the turbocharged engine is unmistakable. The GT3 RS, of course, is naturally aspirated, so it has a distinct soundtrack of its own. What it won't have are the stupendous outputs of the GT2 RS.


