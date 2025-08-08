2026 Porsche 911 GT3 R Gets Even More Aggressive

It must be pretty unsettling for the people who use to race on the tracks of the world in something other than a Porsche to come face to face with the 911 GT3 R. The German-made race car has become in the two years it's been on the market not only the one to beat, but possibly the one nearly impossible to beat. The 911 GT3 R has been specifically bred to take to the track, and it seems the only thing holding it back is the skill of its drivers. Taking part in some 500 races since it was introduced in its current form in 2023, in managed to climb on one position or another of the podium 420 times.



