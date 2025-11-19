2026 Porsche Cayenne EV Beats It's Burley Chest With 1,1139 HP

Porsche’s third EV is finally here, and it’s been a good while coming. Enter the Cayenne Electric. It’s not only Porsche’s biggest EV yet, but also its most powerful production car ever, with the range-topping Cayenne Turbo Electric sending a maximum of 1,139 horsepower to the ground through all four wheels. And it can even charge wirelessly. There’s so much to talk about here, it’s difficult even to know where to begin. Let’s start with the battery, since Porsche considers it the “heart” of the Cayenne Electric, and it’s present in all trims. This is a new 113-kWh pack with double-sided cooling for better thermal management, and DC charging speeds up to 400 kW. In “ideal conditions,” it can recharge from 10% to 80% in less than 16 minutes. That’s an official figure, by the way—not quite 15 or 16 minutes, in true Porsche specificity.



Read Article