2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric Caught Circling The Nurburgring

As opposed to the Macan, the internal combustion-engined Cayenne will soldier on after the all-electric sibling debuts in the latter part of 2025 for the 2026 model year. Spied testing at the Nurburgring with Macan Electric-like body panels and hard points, the PPE-based Cayenne Electric will be joined by a three-row utility vehicle internally referred to as K1.
 
Pictured on five-lug wheels mounted on summer tires, the 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric flaunts door-mounted side mirrors à la the Cayenne. Its radar sensor is located bang in the middle of the lower grille, whereas the combustion-engined Cayenne sports the radar sensor in the middle of the upper grille.
 
Both the front and rear lamps feature light-emitting diodes. The rear end appears to be far more upright than that of the V6- and V8-powered Cayenne. Similar to the Macan Electric, the charging port is located on the right-side rear fender. The Cayenne Electric should get both rear- and all-wheel drive, along with a Macan EV-inspired cockpit layout.


