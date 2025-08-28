2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric To Pack 1,000 Horse Power

Thomas Majchrzak of Autogefuehl recently got a taste of Porsche's first-ever Cayenne Electric. According to his excellent 23-minute video review, the newcomer will deliver more than 1,000 metric horsepower (986 mechanical horsepower) in Turbo flavor.

In the first year, Porsche intends to sell three versions of the full-electric sport utility vehicle. Between the base Cayenne Electric and the range-topping Cayenne Turbo Electric, the German automaker will offer the Cayenne S. All three pack a dual-motor powertrain that comprises a Bosch-developed permanent magnet synchronous motor up front and a Porsche-developed unit for the rear axle.



In a similar fashion to all-wheel-drive Taycans, the rear-axle motor is joined by a two-speed gearbox for excellent acceleration and high-speed efficiency. Based on the Premium Platform Electric of the Macan Electric, the Cayenne Electric uses a large battery pack with LG pouch cells.