2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness Image Surfaces

Subaru just can’t seem to keep a secret. Nearly a year after the redesigned Forester broke cover online ahead of its debut, YouTubers have now (likely unintentionally) revealed the upcoming Forester Wilderness. Apparently, the rugged crossover briefly made a cameo in the background of several videos of the 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid posted online, but those clips have since been edited to blur or obscure the vehicle entirely.



Before the videos could be edited, eagle-eyed observers snapped screenshots and posted them to Reddit and Instagram, among other places. Thanks to their quick action, we can see the crossover will be getting an aggressive makeover that includes a silver skid plate and a new front bumper that thinks plastic is fantastic.





