2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness Is More Off Road Than Most People Need

Subaru of America is one of the best examples of how not everything is dead, dying, or broken across the US automotive market - and they continue to strive to impress in 2025 with plenty of novelties.
 
After they wrapped 2024 with a tally of almost 668k units, up 5.6% compared to the previous year, Subaru of America announced January 2025 as their 30th consecutive month of yearly month-over-month sales increases with a 4.1% surge in deliveries. Naturally, they are trending positively due to various novelties.
 
The year is looking strong – in January, they also announced the fresh 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid with the next-gen 194-horsepower Subaru hybrid powertrain, and in February, they followed it with the 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid with the same 194-hp powertrain starting at $34,995 when it arrives at nationwide dealerships this spring. Announced at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show, the model will fight against strong rivals like the best-selling Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which is much cheaper at $31,900, while Subie is on par with the 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid starting at $34,650.


