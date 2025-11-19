2026 Subaru Outback Can Tell When You Are Too Tired To Drive

Agent009 submitted on 11/19/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:06:59 AM

Views : 376 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The all-new Outback is out, and Subaru feels like it left things unsaid. Here comes the Japanese tuner to detail all the new tech features it has transplanted into its new model. A new 12.1-inch high-resolution screen, new Highway Hands-Free Assist, and the next-gen infotainment system are all on board.
 
The 2026 Subaru Outback landed with a boxier shape and looking as SUV-ish as a wagon can look. The automaker insists it is not just about looks but also about what is underneath the cubic silhouette.

Subaru of America explains all the tech features that the Outback received for 2026. It now comes with an exclusive 12.1-inch high-resolution Multimedia System.


Read Article


2026 Subaru Outback Can Tell When You Are Too Tired To Drive

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)