The new-generation Outback won’t be the only Subaru making its world premiere at the New York Auto Show later this month. The automaker has just teased another model: the 2026 Trailseeker. So, what exactly is this Trailseeker? Well, Subaru has given us precisely two pieces of solid information: it’s an EV and a photo that shows part of the tailgate and cladded rear bumper. Riveting stuff, right?



