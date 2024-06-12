2026 Subaru Outback To Feature Huge Center Screen

It should be a few months before Subaru introduces the all-new Outback, with the SUV expected to debut in mid-2025. However, the rendering crowd has gone into a frenzy trying to reveal what lies under the camouflage on the scooped prototypes.

We have seen a decent amount of digital illustrations depicting the 2026 Subaru Outback, and now that list has grown to include one more. AutoYa shared these CGI images on YouTube recently, which provide an interesting glimpse into the vehicle, both inside and out.

As imagined in the video embedded at the bottom of this page, the high-rider features a massive cockpit display with a portrait-oriented screen that must be touched to access most functions of the car. We can also see a digital gauge cluster behind the steering wheel that doesn't look like a tablet, alongside a large central console and the two-layer dashboard panel.