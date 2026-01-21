2026 Subaru WRX Gets A $5,000 Price Cut

If you’re thinking about buying a new Subaru WRX, wait until your local Subie store has 2026 models on the lot. Or, print this article out and show your salesman before you start negotiating. Not only is the base model back for 2026, dropping the entry price from $37,750 to $32,495, but the Premium, Limited, GT, and even tS models are also now listing for less money than they did in 2025. It seems that Subaru is eager to stoke WRX sales out of their slump, and this just might do the trick.



