2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Goes GR Sport

The Corolla nameplate is one of the most powerful in the automotive industry. Introduced by Japanese carmaker Toyota back in 1966, it managed to quickly become synonymous with the best-selling car in the world (it did that in less than a decade after its introduction, in 1974), and has kept at it ever since. As per Toyota's own numbers, the Corolla already blasted through the 55 million units sold threshold, and it keeps on growing. But as Uncle Ben used to say, with great power comes great responsibility, so Toyota has to tread very carefully if it wants to keep things that way.

The Corolla is a global car, meaning it sells pretty much everywhere. This here piece of news concerns the Europeans, who just learned that of one of the present-day Corolla variants, the SUV-like Cross, is getting a serious update for the 2026 model year.



