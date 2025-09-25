2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Models Released With $500 Price Increase

Toyota proudly announces the complete details, specifications, and pricing for its most affordable crossover SUV - the refreshed 2026 Corolla Cross and Corolla Cross Hybrid, with all models produced in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Japanese automaker's Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) division announced the first details regarding the entry-level 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross and Corolla Cross Hybrid back in May, when it was revealed with subtle cosmetic changes inside and outside. Now, at long last, we have the complete picture: details, specifications, and especially pricing.



So, without further ado, the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross entry-level compact crossover SUV remains affordable with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $24,635 and $28,995 for the 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid. That's $500 more for either of them compared to the pre-mid-cycle refreshed 2025 model year.