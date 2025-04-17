2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo Brings 268HP To The Party

Volkswagen of America had a few novelties of its own for the 2025 New York International Auto Show. One of them is the 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo, packing the 2.0-liter EA888 turbo four-cylinder engine with a lot more oomph than the base engine. The 2025 New York International Auto Show, which celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, is almost in full swing – we're currently during the industry days, and public access starts April 18 and lasts until April 27. The novelties were pretty great, frankly – though most of them didn't come from the Big Detroit Three. Instead, foreign automakers dominate NYIAS 2025 – and Volkswagen wants to join the party with a few announcements of its own. First, the World Car of the Year awards, established in 2004, have returned to the 2025 New York International Auto Show, and the German automaker won the 2025 World Car Design of the Year award, an honor that goes to the electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the modern reinterpretation of its iconic Microbus, which starts at $59,995 MSRP, with a $1,550 destination charge for all models.



