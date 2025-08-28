2027 Audi RS6 Avant Takes To The Track - Does The BMW M5 Touring Stand A Chance?

The BMW M5 Touring may have stolen the thunder of the current Audi RS 6 Avant, yet the four-ring brand plans to take care of it with a new generation of its popular and ultra-hot executive super estate. The model has been spied multiple times and has just returned to our news feed courtesy of our vigilant spy photographers, who managed to immortalize two more pre-production testers. The cars were doing their thing at the Nurburgring and on the roads surrounding the famous German racetrack, albeit wrapped in trippy camouflage from bumper to bumper to hide most of their design tweaks until the grand unveiling.



Read Article