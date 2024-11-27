2027 BMW 3 Series Snapped With New Styling

The next-generation 3 Series will reportedly enter series production at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing sometime during November 2026. Our spy photographers have recently captured an early G50 doing its thing in Germany, with the camouflaged mule rocking M-specific quad tailpipes rather than a twin-pipe setup.

Although the headlights and taillights are not final, the hard point and body panels are heavily inspired by the heavily anticipated i3. But as opposed to the all-electric model, the internal combustion 3er features the CLAR platform and noticeably longer overhangs.