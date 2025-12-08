2027 BMW 7 Series Refresh Spied Sporting New Grill and Headlights

BMW's flagship sedan is getting an extensive refresh in 2026 for the 2027 model year. The Life Cycle Impulse of the 7 Series understandably includes new styling traits, including a redesigned front grille that is flanked by split headlights with lower main headlights.

This layout is largely shared with the next generation of the X7, which retains the CLAR platform of the outgoing model. Equipped with production lights, the camouflaged 7 Series prototype further shows large openings in the lower portion of the kidney grille, indicating a combustion-engined luxury sedan.



Out back, the Bavarian automaker has also worked its magic on the rear lights, which appear to be connected by a full-width light bar. At the very center of the purported light bar, we can see a rearview camera located to the right of the missing BMW roundel.