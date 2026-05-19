2027 BMW M3 CS Will Be The Last Manual Transmission Ice Powered Model Ever

The two will go down the Neue Klasse route in terms of visuals, and will feature different constructions beneath the skin, despite looking almost the same. So, with the current generation of the M3 being phased out, the German company has decided to properly send it off. Thus, meet the 2027 BMW M3 CS Handschalter. The suffix means “hand switch” in German and it is a term used for cars that feature a stick shift. And guess what? This is the only M3 CS ever to be offered with a six-speed manual transmission. The driving engagement is enhanced by the rear-wheel drive setup, because there is no rear-biased xDrive AWD system here, just like there isn’t one on the regular M3 CS either.



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