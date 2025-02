The BMW X5 helped to popularize luxury crossovers and they’ve always been, unabashedly, street-focused. While this means better than average driving dynamics, you don’t exactly want to take the model off-roading.

However, that’s exactly what one test driver did in a 2027 X5 Neue Klasse prototype. The crossover left BMW’s test track near the Arctic Circle and appears to have driven down an embankment. It then got stuck in heavy snow.