2027 Bolt Remains A Low Effort Attempt At An Electric Vehicle

Chevrolet launched a revamped variant of the Bolt EUV, as it promised in 2023 when it discontinued the original. However improved this is technology-wise, it's more than obvious that the design hasn't changed. Now, Chevrolet admits that the 2027 Bolt will only be available "for a limited time," which might explain the reason for the low-effort upgrade. Despite its troubled history, the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV duo gained significant popularity toward the end of its production run. At the time, its retirement looked entirely justified, considering the more modern EVs GM had in the pipeline. The Chevy Bolt was the subject of numerous recalls, culminating in those caused by its potentially explosive batteries. This triggered one of the most expensive replacement campaigns in automotive history, a burden that fell mostly on LGES, the battery cell supplier.



Read Article