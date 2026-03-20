2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport X Will Have New 6.7 Liter 721 HP V8

According to the latest developments from across the rumor mill, we have additional confirmations from GM’s dealer meeting regarding the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and the new 6.7-liter LS6 V8 engine they will introduce across the range, including on the new-generation 2027 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra.

Before we dive in, let’s do a quick recap of the information we know so far. For months, the reports across the rumor mill have swirled around GM’s headquarters about the potential introduction of a fresh Gen 6 small block LS6 V8 engine. It will arrive on various models across the brands, including the all-new fifth-generation 2027 Chevy Silverado.