2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport X Will Have New 6.7 Liter 721 HP V8

Agent009 submitted on 3/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:17 AM

Views : 1,536 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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According to the latest developments from across the rumor mill, we have additional confirmations from GM’s dealer meeting regarding the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport and the new 6.7-liter LS6 V8 engine they will introduce across the range, including on the new-generation 2027 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra.
   
Before we dive in, let’s do a quick recap of the information we know so far. For months, the reports across the rumor mill have swirled around GM’s headquarters about the potential introduction of a fresh Gen 6 small block LS6 V8 engine. It will arrive on various models across the brands, including the all-new fifth-generation 2027 Chevy Silverado.


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2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport X Will Have New 6.7 Liter 721 HP V8

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