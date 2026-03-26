2027 Chevrolet Grand Sport Debuts - Grand Sport X Replaces E-Ray

The Grand Sport name returns to the Chevrolet Corvette lineup as the inbetweener that splits the Stingray and the Z06. Gifted with the wider body of the Z06, the newcomer also introduces the very first sixth-generation small block. Named after the 454-cube monster from the 1970s and the higher-output version of the LS1, the all-new LS6 is a dual-injection affair.

Beyond this motor, which displaces 6.7 liters compared to 6.2 for the outgoing LT2, the Corvette Grand Sport also debuts the replacement for the E-Ray. As reported on many occasions, the Grand Sport X will step in as the entry-level hybrid option for 2027.