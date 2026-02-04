2027 Corvette Grand Sport Spied During Photo Shoot

While General Motors can’t say it broke the bank with its 2025 Chevrolet Corvette sales, which actually nosedived by more than 26% to just 24,533 units, we have to give them credit for being relentless in the pursuit of excellence with the C8 iteration.
 
So far, since it landed on the market a little more than half a decade ago, the C8 generation has switched to a novel mid-engine configuration and also added many novelties like a performance hybrid setup, a record-breaking FPC V8, as well as a couple of hypercars. Nowadays, you can have a 490-hp Stingray, a 655-hp E-Ray hybrid, a 670-hp Z06 homologation special, as well as the 1,064-hp twin-turbo ZR1 plus the 1,250-hp ZR1X flagships.


