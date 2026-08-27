2027 Denza Z9 GT Reveals Absolutely Wild Aero Package While Circling The Nurburgring

Already one of the most outrageous shooting brakes out there, the Denza Z9 GT will soon be lapping the Nordschleife faster than any series-production shooting brake. Spotted testing without camo, this prototype is a dedicated high-performance variant that BYD is believed to market as the Xtreme.

The Denza brand has not officially confirmed that nameplate, and we're not exactly sure what is hiding under the wildly dramatic bodywork either. From a visual standpoint, the most obvious change is the aerodynamic package, beginning with the more aggressive front bumper with enlarged intakes.

An extended front splitter is also present, as are deeply sculpted skirts and large aerodynamic extensions around the lower body. All in all, the motorsport-oriented stance is uncanny. Sitting on dark multi-spoke wheels mounted with hi-po rubber, the Z9 GT Xtreme in these pictures also rocks a huge wing.